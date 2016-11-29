South African President Jacob Zuma arrives for the official announcement of the munincipal election results at the result centre in Pretoria, South Africa August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday its National Executive Committee had debated a call over the weekend for President Jacob Zuma to step down but that the decision-making group had not supported the motion.

"The NEC did not support the call for the President to step down," ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe told a news conference. "This issue was debated openly, robustly and, as we said, sometimes it was very difficult for members themselves."

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)