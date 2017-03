PRETORIA Thousands of angry South African students protesting plans to raise fees next year tried to pull down a fence surrounding government buildings housing President Zuma's offices on Friday.

The students, who chanted slogans, argued with police who had earlier set up guard ahead of a scheduled address by Zuma.

"He's not taking us seriously, we've been here for a while," one student said live on television.

