CAPE TOWN South Africa's cabinet said on Thursday the police were investigating allegations that State Security Minister David Mahlobo was involved in a rhino-poaching syndicate.

Mahlobo has denied any wrongdoing. The allegations against the minister emerged in an Al Jazeera documentary this week.

"Cabinet noted the allegations in an Al Jazeera documentary against the Minister of State Security, David Mahlobo, and noted that the South African police services are investigating these allegations," the cabinet said in a statement.

