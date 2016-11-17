U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
CAPE TOWN South Africa's cabinet said on Thursday the police were investigating allegations that State Security Minister David Mahlobo was involved in a rhino-poaching syndicate.
Mahlobo has denied any wrongdoing. The allegations against the minister emerged in an Al Jazeera documentary this week.
"Cabinet noted the allegations in an Al Jazeera documentary against the Minister of State Security, David Mahlobo, and noted that the South African police services are investigating these allegations," the cabinet said in a statement.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia and Hugh Lawson)
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.