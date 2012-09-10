JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling ANC has been shaken by a deadly mine protest last month where 34 strikers were shot dead by police in the worst security incident since the former liberation movement took power with the end of apartheid 18 years ago.

President Jacob Zuma's wooden response to what has been called a "massacre" has tarnished his populist image. His opponents are likely use the incident to undermine the president when he seeks re-election as the leader of the Africa National Congress at the end of the year.

Investors are worried about labour unrest contagion that has upended platinum production this year spreading to other parts of the mining industry in the resource-rich country, putting at risk a sector accounting for about 6 percent of GDP.

If Zuma survives the crisis, wins the ANC race and puts himself on a path to win re-election, major global credit agencies have warned of long-term risks, saying his government is failing to address chronic unemployment and corruption eroding the competitiveness of Africa's largest economy.

MINE VIOLENCE

Zuma's government appears increasingly vulnerable as more details emerge about police abuses in the August 16 shooting at Lonmin's Marikana mine and in its aftermath.

The ANC's reliable partner in the established National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) - a breeding ground for ANC leaders - has been called into question with many miners saying it is more concerned about politics than workers in shafts.

What to watch:

The violent rise of upstart union AMCU challenging the unwritten pact at the heart of the post-apartheid settlement - that unions aligned to the ANC deliver modestly higher wages for workers, while ensuring labour stability for big business.

COSATU CONFERENCE

The ANC's long-standing governing alliance with COSATU will be called into question when the country's largest labour federation has a leadership conference in the middle of the month.

COSATU'S flagship union NUM will be under attack from other labour groups under the federation's umbrella with many left-leaning unions pushing for a break with the ANC and adopting radical economic policies such as nationalising mines.

What to watch:

- Moves to break from Zuma that could undermine his chances for party leadership re-election.

LABOUR CONTAGION

The troubles at Lonmin's South African mines were sparked by a turf war between NUM and the militant AMCU in the platinum belt of the country with 80 percent of the world's known reserves. The turf tussle has spilled over to the gold sector and set off wildcat strikes

Discontent runs deep in mines due to income disparities that has grown worse since the ANC took over. Although pay has increased, miners see their pay checks quickly vanish with wages going to support extended families mired in chronic poverty.

What to watch:

- Agitation from Julius Malema, the former ANC youth leader and now Zuma foe,, that spreads the contagion and stokes anger.

NATIONALISATION

With Zuma on the ropes, he is more vulnerable to calls from leftist elements in the ANC and COSATU to take greater control of parts of the mining industry, undermining confidence in a sector that employs about half a million people.

Some in the ruling party want to see coal deemed a "strategic asset", which could hinder exports, and return struggling fixed-line operator Telkom to government control, allowing Pretoria to dictate the country's internet infrastructure build-out.

What to watch:

- Proposals to expand the funding and mission of the state mining company that would shift the competitive balance.