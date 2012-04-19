CAPE TOWN A man in his 20s was killed by a great white shark about 5 metres (16 feet) long that bit off his leg when he was body-boarding off the coast of Cape Town on Thursday, South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute said.

"There are no other bite marks or lacerations on the deceased man's body - only the complete amputation of the right leg and the leg has not been recovered," it said.

The attack occurred on an isolated beach popular with surfers. The area, southeast of the city, has since been closed.

It is the second fatal shark in just over two years in the waters round Cape Town.

A Zimbabwean man was eaten in January 2010 by a great white described by witnesses "longer than a minibus", and in September a swimmer was severely injured but survived an attack in the Fish Hoek area of False Bay.

Numerous sharks are drawn to the area to feed on the large number of seals populating Seal Island, a rocky outcrop in the middle of False Bay.

The City of Cape Town has proposed setting up a shark exclusion net, similar to that used in Hong Kong, to ensure the safety of bathers and surfers along the popular strip of beach.

It also employs "shark spotters" to warn bathers about sharks in the area.

