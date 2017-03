The AngloAmerican building is seen in Santiago January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

JOHANNESBURG Lawyers representing gold miners suffering from the deadly lung disease silicosis said on Thursday they had filed a class action lawsuit against the South African arm of global mining giant Anglo American (AAL.L)(AGLJ.J).

The filing by the legal groups from South Africa and Britain is the latest in several class action suits raised against South Africa's once mighty gold mining industry.

