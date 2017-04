The Anglo American logo is seen in Rusternburg October 5, 2015. Picture taken October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG Anglo American (AAL.L) and AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) have reached a 21 million pound ($30 million) settlement with 4,400 gold miners who contracted the fatal lung disease silicosis while working underground, the companies and lawyers said on Friday.

A disease which causes shortness of breath, a persistent cough and chest pains, silicosis is caused by inhaling silica dust from gold bearing rocks. Lawsuits filed against the industry over the issue have alleged miners were provided with insufficient protection to prevent the illness.

