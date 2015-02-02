EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
JOHANNESBURG Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) said on Monday it sold a stake of its London business at $75 million less than what had been previously agreed, sending its shares lower.
Africa's largest lender by assets had previously agreed to sell 60 percent of its London-based Standard Bank Plc global markets business for about $765 million (508 million pounds) to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS).
At 0830GMT, its shares were down 1.4 percent at 152.39 rand. The stock had dropped to as much as 151.50 rand earlier.
Last year, Standard Bank took an $80 million hit from its exposure to the alleged multi-pledging of metals in Qingdao, China. The lender said in a statement on Monday it retains the right to any recoveries from that exposure.
The lender also flagged its full-year earnings could range between a 5 percent increase or drop.

BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.