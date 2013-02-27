JOHANNESBURG South African stocks ended lower on Wednesday with energy-intensive firms including the local arm of mining giant ArcelorMittal taking the most points off the main index after the government said it planned to tax carbon emissions.

Retailers also featured on the decliners' list, a day after a study found unlabelled traces of donkey, water buffalo and goat included as ingredients in local beef products.

The benchmark JSE Top 40 index .JTOPI fell 0.82 percent to 34,854.04 and the broader All-share index .JALSH was off 0.74 percent at 39,275.37.

South Africa, the continent's top greenhouse gas producer, plans to tax carbon emissions from January 2015, a move likely to hit profits of companies such as ArcelorMittal's South African unit and energy firm Sasol.

ArcelorMittal (ACLJ.J) took the biggest hit from the government announcement, closing down 6.09 percent to 28.83 rand after dipping to its lowest level this year.

"They have been spending heavily on curbing pollution in recent years," said Stephen Meintjes, an analyst at brokerage Imara S.P. Reid in Johannesburg.

Petrochemicals group Sasol (SOLJ.J), which has criticised the carbon tax emission, gave up 1.97 percent to 379.95 rand and Kumba Iron Ore (KIOJ.J) skidded 2.46 percent to 574.50 rand.

Retailers also fell on worries an industry-wide probe into meat and food labelling could trigger product recalls.

Upscale food retailer Woolworths (WHLJ.J) was down 3.12 percent at 67 rand and Africa's biggest grocer Shoprite (SHPJ.J) was off 1.95 percent at 175.78 rand.

On the gainers' list, Grindrod (GNDJ.J) climbed 2.18 percent to 17.37 rand after the shipping firm beat estimates with a 22 percent rise in full-year profit.

Casino operator Grand Parade Investments (GPLJ.J) rallied 2.86 percent to 3.60 rand after posting a 12 percent rise in first-half profit.

More than 180 million shares changed hands, according to preliminary bourse statistics, with decliners outpacing advancers 175 to 112, while 65 shares were unchanged.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)