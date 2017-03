JOHANNESBURG Platinum producers Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J), Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J) and Lonmin (LMI.L) said on Tuesday a strike now in its ninth week at their South African mines was causing irreparable damage to the sector and local economy.

Wage talks between the companies and the striking AMCU union have broken down, although the world's top three platinum producers said they were open to discussions "within a reasonable settlement zone".

(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)