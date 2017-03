CAPE TOWN South Africa's labour minister will meet with striking metalworkers and industry employers on Friday in an attempt to end a labour dispute, a spokesman for the minister said.

"We want the strike to end and are quite hopeful that an agreement can be reached soon," Mokgadi Pela told Reuters.

