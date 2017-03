JOHANNESBURG Sibanye Gold (SGLJ.J) said on Friday that workers at its Kloof mine near Johannesburg had ended a strike as of last night and that it hoped workers at its Beatrix mine in South Africa's Free State province would return today.

"With our Driefontein operation running smoothly throughout the strike, the return of workers to Kloof will bring our production up to about 80 percent," Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said.

