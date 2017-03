JOHANNESBURG Striking engineering and metal workers and employers are "not very far from each other" on a wage deal to end a four-day walkout, the General Secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Friday.

Irvin Jim told Reuters that issues around the youth wage subsidy and the removal of labour brokers were key to a settlement to end the strike.

