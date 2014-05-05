JOHANNESBURG South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said on Monday the Association of Mine and Construction Workers (AMCU) was being irresponsible by dragging a platinum sector wage strike out for nearly four months.

"The very fact that you can introduce a kind of threshold that you are not prepared to move on, it says there's something wrong with AMCU," Zuma, who is vying for a second term in elections later this week, told a news conference.

AMCU is demanding a minimum basic salary of 12,500 rand (706 pounds) a month within the next three to four years. Producers Anglo American Platinum, Lonmin and Impala Platinum are offering raises and allowances amounting to the same figure but staggered until 2017.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)