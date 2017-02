Striking platinum miners march near the Anglo-American Platinum (AMPLATS) mine near Rustenburg in South Africa's North West Province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG World no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Friday it had fired 12,000 workers taking part in a three-week illegal strike, following through on tough talk against the wildcat stoppages in South Africa's mines.

Amplats also said in a statement the illegal strikes had cost it 39,000 ounces in lost output that translated into 700 million rand (50.7 million pounds) in lost revenue.

