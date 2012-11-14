JOHANNESBURG Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) has made a new offer to striking workers at its South African mines, a labour leader said on Wednesday, after two months of wildcat action that has cost it about $250 million worth of output so far.

Amplats, a unit of global mining giant Anglo American (AAL.L), gave the strikers workers until today to return to work or face sacking.

"Yesterday we has a meeting with the management and today we are giving the miners feedback. There is a new offer," Evans Ramokga, a labour leader at Amplats, told Reuters.

He could not disclose the details of the new offer, saying it had to be communicated to the workers first.

The strikers had rejected Amplats' previous offer that included a 4,500 rand ($510) one-off payment and a pledge to start wage talks ahead of the expiry of current agreements next year.

Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said she had yet to get the details of the outcome of the meeting between the management and miners.

South Africa's gold and platinum sectors have been rocked by months of illegal and often violent strikes that have resulted in over 50 deaths, mostly at the hands of police. Most of the affected gold operations are back to work.

($1 = 8.7701 South African rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)