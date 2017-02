JOHANNESBURG AngloGold Ashanti said on Friday work at both its Mponeng and TauTona mines in South Africa should resume on Sunday following the resolution of sit-ins protests over bonus payments.

The gold producer, Africa's biggest and the global No. 3, also said that all of its other mines in South Africa were operating and ramping up output to full production following weeks of illegal wildcat strikes.

