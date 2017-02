JOHANNESBURG AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J), the world's third largest bullion producer, has suspended operations at Mponeng mine in South Africa after a sit-in protest, the company said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Alan Fine said while the protest ended on Monday evening, the company decided not to send workers underground because it was not satisfied it could do so safely.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Edward Stoddard)