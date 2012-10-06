JOHANNESBURG Atlatsa Resources has sacked some of the 2,500 workers who went on a wildcat strike this week at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa, an official said on Saturday.

The company, which employs about 3,500 people at the mine, would not say how many had been sacked but those dismissed have two days to appeal the decision, Joel Kesler, chief commercial officer, told Reuters.

It planned to release details of the move on Monday.

The dismissals come after the world's top producer of the precious metal, Anglo American Platinum, on Friday sacked 12,000 miners at its operations in South Africa who had also joined a wildcat strike that halted production.

Bokoni is a joint venture with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Catherine Evans)