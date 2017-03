JOHANNESBURG Most of the strikers in South Africa's gold mining industry have agreed to return to work after accepting the latest wage offer from employers but those from Harmony Gold remained on strike, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Friday.

NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told the national broadcaster SABC that most of the workers "have committed to going back to work," raising hopes that the three-day strike over wages would end far sooner than initially expected.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)