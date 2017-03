Mine workers listen as they are addressed by their leader outside the Lonmin mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and executives of the world's top three platinum companies will resume talks next week to end a strike in the sector, the labour ministry said on Friday.

"They will sit down on Monday and talk, theoretically," spokesman Musa Zondi told reporters after several hours of government-sponsored mediation talks in Johannesburg.

