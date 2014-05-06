JOHANNESBURG World no. 2 platinum producer Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J) said on Tuesday it supplied all of the demand from its customers by drawing on inventories until the end of April despite a South African strike that has hit 60 percent of its output.

If the strike continued, the company would gradually reduce its supply to 40 percent of client demand over the next three to four months and its customers could source platinum from the market, spokesman Johan Theron told Reuters.

