JOHANNESBURG Ten striking miners at a chrome mine in South Africa were admitted to hospital after clashes with security guards, police said.

"Ten miners were admitted to hospital. They were injured after security guards fired what are reported to be rubber bullets," police spokesman Thulani Ngubane said.

He added that officers had arrived at the mine, owned by chemicals group Lanxess (LXSG.DE), and the situation was under control.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)