CAPE TOWN South Africa's mining industry is likely to see mass job cuts following violent strikes that drastically reduced production of gold and platinum, the head of the national mining industry body said on Friday.

Bheki Sibiya, chief executive of the Chamber of Mines, said he expected thousands of job cuts in the industry, "possibly going above 10,000 and maybe higher."

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by David Dolan)