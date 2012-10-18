Labour unrest has spread across South Africa's mines, leading to more than 50 deaths and eroding growth and investor confidence in Africa's biggest economy.

Here is a summary of the worst-hit companies:

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (AMPLATS)

Amplats' four Rustenburg mines were shut on September 12 when the world's largest platinum producer said it was closing its doors to protect employees from escalating violence by wildcat strikers.

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI

The bullion producer has been hit by a walkout since late September. It said it would decide a decision next week on whether to issue a dismissal ultimatum.

GOLD FIELDS

Eighty percent of 14,300 employees at Gold Fields' KDC West mine clocked in on Thursday, the company said, suggesting most of the 11,000 strikers had heeded a 1200 GMT dismissal deadline.

Its four Beatrix shafts in the Free State also have a full compliment of staff and are back up and running, although 8,500 workers remain on strike at its KDC East operations.

OTHER MINES/COMPANIES

Labour strife has also hit the following companies:

- Forbes & Manhattan Coal on Thursday said employees at its Magdalena and Aviemore underground mines in South Africa were on strike seeking higher wages.

- Four thousand workers at Lonmin's Marikana mine stayed away from work on Thursday, disrupting operations once again at the plant, where police killed 34 in August.

- Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday it expected to resume operations at its Sishen mine after police recovered Kumba's trucks and bulldozers seized by strikers who had blockaded the pit for almost two weeks.

- Petra Diamonds said on Thursday production at its Cullinan mine had been temporarily affected when 200 of the mine's 1,100 workers went on strike.

- Atlatsa Resources on October 16 said it had dismissed over 1,000 employees at its Bokoni platinum mine after they failed to report for work following a wildcat strike.

- A strike at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine near Charletonville began on October 3, involving most of the mine's 5,400 workers.

- Gold One's Ezulwini Mining Company has suspended operations after firing almost 1,500 workers.

- Atlatsa Resources Corporation fired more than 3,000 workers after industrial action at its joint venture with Amplats at Bokoni Platinum Mine in Limpopo province. Only 643 workers returned to work on October 15.

