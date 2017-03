PRETORIA The world's top platinum producers have made a revised wage offer to South Africa's AMCU union but it falls short of its demand for a minimum "living wage" of 12,500 rand (664.33 pounds) a month, the union's chief negotiator said on Wednesday.

Jimmy Gama said the union would put the offer to its members on Thursday after the conclusion of government-brokered talks with strike-hit Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin.

