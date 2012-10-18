Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
JOHANNESBURG Diamond producer Petra Diamonds said on Thursday that production at its Cullinan mine in South Africa had been temporarily affected after 200 of the mine's 1,100 workers had gone on strike.
Cullinan is the only Petra mine affected, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".