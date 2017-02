Exclusive - Wal-Mart launches new front in U.S. price war, targets Aldi in grocery aisle

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is running a new price-comparison test in at least 1,200 U.S. stores and squeezing packaged goods suppliers in a bid to close a pricing gap with German-based discount grocery chain Aldi and other U.S. rivals like Kroger Co , according to four sources familiar with the moves.