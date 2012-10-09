Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
CAPE TOWN Around 15,000 striking South African transport workers are expected to return to work on Wednesday, although that will not include the main transport union, the country's freight employers association said.
"Three of the unions have agreed to suspend strike action," a spokeswoman for the association told Reuters on Tuesday following negotiations.
She said the major labour group, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), was not party to the agreement, which was made with three smaller unions: the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa, the Motor Transport Workers Union and the Professional Transport Workers Union.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
KINSHASA Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday morning, and fired live ammunition and teargas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.