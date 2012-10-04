JOHANNESBURG Wage talks to end a strike by more than 20,000 truck drivers in South Africa have collapsed after unions rejected the employers 18 percent pay rise offer over two years, the Road Freight Employers Association said on Thursday.

"This afternoon the unions responded that once again they do not accept the deal which met their demand of 18 percent over two years," the employer group said.

Fuel suppliers have started to feel the pinch as the strike entered its second week, with deliveries to pumps delayed and stations running out of certain types of fuel.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)