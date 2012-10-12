Thai authorities enter Buddhist temple to search for wanted monk - police
BANGKOK Thai security forces entered the country's biggest Buddhist temple on Thursday to search for an influential monk wanted for money laundering, police said.
JOHANNESBURG Four South African transport unions have signed a wage deal, Talk Radio 702 said on Friday, ending a three-week trucker driver strike that has hit deliveries of fuel, cash and consumer goods in Africa's biggest economy.
Unions and employers could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
BANGKOK Thai security forces entered the country's biggest Buddhist temple on Thursday to search for an influential monk wanted for money laundering, police said.
WASHINGTON A crisis over the relationship between President Donald Trump's aides and Russia deepened on Wednesday as a growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans demanded expanded congressional inquiries into the matter.
DUBLIN Ireland's minority government on Wednesday survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence over its handling of a policing scandal, but Prime Minister Enda Kenny faced growing calls from members of his own party to step aside.