Members of the National Union of Mine (NUM) take part in a strike in the central business district area of Johannesburg, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

PRETORIA South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday appealed to companies and unions in the gold industry to avoid a strike that would further dent growth in Africa's biggest economy.

"A strike hurts both sides. They must find a solution," Zuma said at a briefing with reporters in Pretoria.

Gold miners are set to strike for higher pay from Tuesday evening after talks broke down last week.

