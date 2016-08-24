Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN Veteran South African anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu checked into a Cape Town hospital for a recurring infection, his daughter said on Wednesday, a bug that put the former cleric hospital for a week last year.
"He is expected to remain in hospital for a week or two. The Archbishop underwent similar treatment last year," Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe said in a statement.
It is unclear what infection Tutu, 84, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is suffering from but his family has said it is not related to the prostate cancer he has been living with for nearly 20 years.
The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town often used the pulpit to criticise white-minority rule, which ended in 1994.
Tutu retired from public life in 2010 but has kept speaking out in issues ranging from Israel's policies towards the Palestinians to corruption among South Africa's political elite.
(Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Mark Heinrich)
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.