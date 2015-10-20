JOHANNESBURG South African university students burned tyres and barricaded entrances to one campus on Tuesday in continued protest at administrators' plans to raise tuition fees next year.

Universities have proposed hiking fees by up to 11.5 percent next year, a move students say will further disadvantage black learners who had limited access to universities during decades of white apartheid rule.

Live television footage showed police putting out fires and removing rubble at an entrance to the University of Cape Town while a group of students watched.

Local media reported that students overturned vehicles attempting to drive into Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand on Tuesday.

Police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters at Rhodes University in the southern eastern town of Grahamstown.

Police were not immediately reachable for comment on Tuesday.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande said on Monday that each university catered for its own finances and the government could not afford to provide free education for poor students.

University administrators in South Africa's most advanced economy say they have no option but to raise fees to maintain academic standards.

