Students sit in protest during a mass demonstration on the steps of Jameson Hall at the University of Cape Town, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

JOHANNESBURG South Africa will set aside 2.3 billion rand ($154.32 million) to fund a shortfall resulting from its decision to freeze tuition fees at universities next year, the Presidency said on Tuesday.

The government said the money would go towards addressing a 4.6 billion rand shortfall in a national student funding scheme.

In October hundreds of students across the country protested against the fee increases. A march to President Jacob Zuma's offices descended into violence, before Zuma capitulated to demands to freeze hikes in tuition fees.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)