JOHANNESBURG Two men appeared in a South African court this week for allegedly possessing a kilogramme of a substance suspected to be uranium and 90 ecstasy tablets, police said on Tuesday.

The two in their early twenties were arrested in a sting operation in the coastal town of Durban on November 14.

"The investigation began when police intelligence revealed that two men were looking for potential buyers for narcotics and uranium," police said in a statement.

Mozambican Sasa Esmael Vulay, 23, and Sibusiso Solomon Mkhize, a 24-year-old South African, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday. They were taken into custody until December 3 for a formal bail application and pending investigation.

The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation is testing the substance to determine whether it is uranium, spokesman Elliot Mulane said.

Local media said the suspected uranium could have been stolen from a Namibian mine. South Africa and its western neighbour are producers of the radioactive material.

