JOHANNESBURG South African police fired rubber bullets and a stun grenade on Friday to disperse a gang of African immigrants who had armed themselves with machetes in a run-down district of east Johannesburg, a Reuters photographer said.

South Africa has been hit by a wave of violence against African and other immigrants in the last two weeks. The foreigners have complained about a lack of protection and some have started to arm themselves.

Dozens of South African anti-immigrant protesters gathered to confront the vigilante group but they were also dispersed by police.

One media photographer, who did not give his name, told Reuters he was attacked by South African protesters and his equipment was stolen.

At least four people have been killed in the unrest that started two weeks ago in Durban, a major port on South Africa's Indian Ocean coast where further clashes broke out on Thursday.

Violence flared days after Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini said in remarks reported by local media that foreigners should leave South Africa. He has since said his comments were misinterpreted.

