Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
PRETORIA South African police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of citizens and non-nationals marching in the capital on Friday, following looting this week of stores believed to belong to immigrants.
Anti-immigrant violence has flared sporadically in South Africa against a background of near-record unemployment, with foreigners being accused of taking jobs from citizens and getting involved in crime.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
LONDON Customers at British retail banks risk facing disruption in day-to-day banking as major lenders ring-fence their high street businesses from investment banking operations , the Bank of England said on Friday.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.