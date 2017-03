JOHANNESBURG South African hostage Pierre Korkie, who was kidnapped by militants in Yemen last year, was killed in an attempted hostage release on Saturday, disaster relief group Gift of the Givers said.

"We received with sadness the news that Pierre was killed in an attempt by American Special Forces, in the early hours of this morning, to free hostages in Yemen," it said in a statement posted on its website.

