JOHANNESBURG South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) said on Friday that a court ruling that a 2009 decision to drop a slew of graft charges against President Jacob Zuma should be reviewed had not dented the party's image ahead of local polls in August.

Speaking on the eNCA television news channel, ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said the ANC was not just about one leader but was a "collective."

