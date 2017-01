President Jacob Zuma speaks during his question and answer session in Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings /File Photo

CAPE TOWN South Africa's parliament will debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Nov. 10 following a report by the anti-graft watchdog over allegations of influence-peddling, opposition leader Mmusi Maimane said on Thursday.

The report stopped short of conclusive findings against Zuma but is likely to add to calls for him to resign.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)