CAPE TOWN The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party delayed proceedings on Thursday after members of the far-left group raised questions ahead of the annual state-of-the-nation speech by President Jacob Zuma.

The Speaker of parliament warned the EFF's leader Julius Malema and other MPs belonging to the party to allow the house to proceed with the reading of the president's speech, failure to which he should leave the chamber.

Zuma briefly walked out of the lawmakers' gallery, but later returned to the chamber and started reading his speech.

The speech was immediately marred by jeers from opposition members of parliament of the Congress of the People party led by a former cabinet minister, Mosiuoa Lekota, who left the chamber after he was ordered out by the Speaker.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)