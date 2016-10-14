JOHANNESBURG South Africa's public protector will not release a report into allegations of political interference by wealthy friends of President Jacob Zuma on Friday because of a pending court case, the head of the anti-corruption watchdog said.

Zuma asked a court to stop the release of the investigation by Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. A ruling is due to be made on Tuesday.

"Agreement in court requires us to wait for Tuesday," Madonsela told Reuters, adding that the report would not be released on Friday.

