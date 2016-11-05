South Africa's President Jacob Zuma waves after addressing mourners outside the residence of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma told supporters on Saturday he wasn't scared to go to prison because he had been incarcerated during apartheid, in his first public appearance since the release of an anti-corruption report critical of him.

"I'm not scared of jail. I've been to jail during the struggle," Zuma told a cheering crowd in his home Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

In a report released last week as thousands of protesters called for the president to step down, South Africa's anti-graft watchdog called for a judge to investigate allegations of influence-peddling in Zuma's government. Zuma denies providing special favours for wealthy friends.

