South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures after addressing the National Youth Day commemoration, under the theme ''The Year of OR Tambo: Advancing Youth Economic Empowerment'', in Ventersdorp, South Africa June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog will oppose a bid by President Jacob Zuma to have a report on claims of influence-peddling by him and his government set aside, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.

Thuli Madonsela, Mkhwebane's predecessor as Protector, released the report in November. It called for a judicial inquiry into allegations that Zuma, some cabinet members and some state companies acted improperly, but stopped short of asserting that crimes had been committed.

In December Zuma, who has denied wrongdoing and faced down calls for his resignation over a series of scandals that have plagued his administration, asked the High Court to set the report aside.

In February, Mkhwebane said she was seeking legal advice on how to proceed on the issue.

On Monday she told a news conference her office would oppose Zuma's application to have the report set aside.

