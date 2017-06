Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma argue with police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An injured supporter of the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma reacts after rubber bullets were fired by police in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Demonstrators carry banners as they take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at some protesters in downtown Johannesburg, injuring a man and a woman, as thousands of people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday.

The opposition Democratic Alliance party, which called for the marches, held a rally of more than 10,000 people in another part of Johannesburg which was calm.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom and Marius Bosch; Writing by James Macharia)