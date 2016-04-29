JOHANNESBURG South African state prosecutors said on Friday that they needed time to study the High Court's ruling after it ordered that a 2009 decision to drop 783 corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma should be reviewed.

The court's ruling does not automatically reinstate the charges against Zuma. A legal process involving state prosecuting authorities and the courts must reach a decision on whether to charge the president. It was also not immediately clear whether Zuma would appeal the ruling.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)