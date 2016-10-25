Syrian military says recaptures Wadi Barada valley from rebels
BEIRUT Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said in a statement on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma will suspend two deputy national prosecutors, at least one of whom is seen as a key ally of the president, after a High Court in September disbarred them.
"President Jacob Zuma has given notice, of his intention to suspend two Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions, Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from office, pending an enquiry into their fitness to hold office," the presidency said in a statement.
The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) and domestic media have described Jiba as close to Zuma, who is accused of filling key positions in the bureaucracy, including justice system, with pliant figures who can protect him and associates from censure. He and his allies dismiss the allegations.
KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING Malaysian rescuers on Sunday found 23 Chinese tourists and two crewmembers alive after their boat sank in rough seas off the coast of Borneo a day earlier, but five Chinese tourists and one Malaysian crew member are still missing, officials said.
JERUSALEM When Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet in support of President Donald Trump's plan for a wall along the Mexican border, the Israeli prime minister can barely have expected it would be retweeted 40,000 times and cause a backlash at home and abroad.