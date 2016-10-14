PRETORIA South Africa's public protector said on Friday a report into allegations of political interference by wealthy friends of President Jacob Zuma has been submitted to parliament for safekeeping pending a court case that delayed its release.

"It is not an interim report, that is my final report. We have given it to the Speaker of parliament for safekeeping," Public Protector Thuli Madonsela told reporters in the capital. "I am not at liberty to discuss any aspect of that report."

Zuma on Thursday filed a court application to block the release of the report, which was due on Friday.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)