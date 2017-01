JOHANNESBURG South Africa's President Jacob Zuma will challenge a report released this month by the anti-corruption watchdog that alleged influence-peddling in his government, his office said on Friday.

The president's office said in a statement that Zuma had received legal advice to challenge the report, which also prescribed that a judicial inquiry be set up to probe the allegations against him. Zuma denies any wrongdoing.

